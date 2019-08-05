A footbridge in Flintshire has been closed for repairs after car fire leaves it badly damaged

Flintshire Council has said repair work will get underway in the ‘coming days’ on a badly damaged footbridge in Hope after a car was driven onto it and set alight.

Firefighters were called out to the blazing car which had been deliberately set alight in the early hours of Saturday.

The car was completely destroyed by the fire, the footbridge off Sarn Lane has been closed while the extent of the damage is assessed.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“Flintshire County Council was notified of the car fire on the Sarn Lane foot bridge, following the emergency response.

“As a result of this incident there has been significant damage to a safety rail.

Streetscene Officers are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and the repair works will commence in the coming days. The foot bridge will remain closed until these repairs have been completed.”