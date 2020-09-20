£420,000 funding announced to ensure access to free school meals for pupils shielding or self-isolating

Pupils entitled to free school meals in Wales will continue to receive provisions if they are shielding or have to self-isolate, it has been confirmed.

Speaking on a video released today on her Twitter channel, Education Minister Kirsty Williams announced that at least £420,000 would be made available immediately to support local authorities deliver this ‘vital service’.

In March when it was announced that schools would close, £7m would was allocated to local authorities to put in place measures to ensure that children eligible for free school meals would continue to benefit from this scheme.

On April 22 Wales became the first country in the UK to guarantee ongoing funding for children to continue to benefit from free school meal provision up to and including the end of the summer holidays





Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “It is vital that children who receive free school meals are able to continue to benefit from this support whether they are in school or at home because they are shielding or self-isolating.

“We have worked tirelessly this year to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the countless challenges it is has presented but we have not, and will not, forget those for who school is about far more than education.”

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James added: “Ensuring children can continue to receive free school meals whether they are physically in a school building or not has been a priority for the Welsh Government and this announcement reconfirms this commitment.

“This funding will allow local authorities to ensure no child misses out on this vital service and I will continue to work with Local Authorities to ensure they can are able to deliver key services and respond to the pandemic.”