25 year celebrations and Big Dee Day clean up for Toyota workers and families

Workers from Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside Industrial Estate took part in a special celebration at Chester Zoo to mark Toyota’s 25 Years of Engine Manufacture in Wales recently.

Over 1200 employees and their families attended the event which saw them get exclusive access to the Islands area, animal keepers were on hand to give talks about the zoo and their roles.

Families also took part in a host of special activities it was rounded off with a picnic and Hog Roast.

Jim Crosbie, Plant Director said,

“We are extremely proud to be celebrating this milestone with our members, and we wished to thank them for their on-going hard work and commitment to the plant.

As part of our environmental activity,Toyota are already supporters of Chester Zoo, so this was an ideal opportunity to share this with members. Our thanks go to the staff at the Zoo for giving us an event to remember”

Employees from Toyota have also been taking part in this year’s Big Dee Day joining hundreds of volunteers who have taken to the banks of the River Dee in the last few days for the annual clean up.

The event, coordinated by Flintshire County Council and Natural Resources Wales, is back for its 11th year and Toyota staff rolled their sleeves up today, Wednesday, September 20 as they set about collecting a huge pile of rubbish from the Dee Estuary and surrounding area in Flint.

As well as Toyota there are around 40 organisations involved in the clean-up including Keep Wales Tidy, Coleg Cambria, Ysgol Gwynedd, Connah’s Quay High School, Friends of Bagillt foreshore, Sustrans, ENI, Kingspan, Holywell Scout Group, Friends of Wepre Park, McDonald’s, Tesco, and Airbus clearing the river of litter as well as sprucing up the areas along its banks and plant gorse.