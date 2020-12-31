2020 the most difficult of years – here’s to a better 2021 – Happy New Year

On the 31st of December 2019 few could have envisaged what the following twelve months would bring.

2020 has been one of the most difficult years we have faced thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been grim!

The pandemic has touched pretty much every aspect of our lives and just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse a new strain of coronavirus sweeps through the country.

As we say goodbye to 2020, it’s worth stopping for a moment and remembering the huge collective effort from many people, volunteers and organisations who have gone the extra mile time and again to support the most vulnerable members of our community during the toughest of times.





And of course the key workers from the NHS, teachers, delivery workers, police officers, supermarket staff, and more who have been at the sharp end throughout the pandemic.

Looking forward, no one knows what the next 12 months will bring, it will be challenging for sure but with vaccines now being deployed theres is a chink of light at the end of the tunnel.

Thanks for being with us over the past 12 month – Happy New Year – Things Can Only Get Better.