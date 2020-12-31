Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 31st Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 31st Dec

2020 the most difficult of years – here’s to a better 2021 – Happy New Year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

On the 31st of December 2019 few could have envisaged what the following twelve months would bring.

2020 has been one of the most difficult years we have faced thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been grim!

The pandemic has touched pretty much every aspect of our lives and just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse a new strain of coronavirus sweeps through the country.

As we say goodbye to 2020, it’s worth stopping for a moment and remembering the huge collective effort from many people, volunteers and organisations who have gone the extra mile time and again to support the most vulnerable members of our community during the toughest of times.


And of course the key workers from the NHS, teachers, delivery workers, police officers, supermarket staff, and more who have been at the sharp end throughout the pandemic.

Looking forward, no one knows what the next 12 months will bring, it will be challenging for sure but with vaccines now being deployed theres is a chink of light at the end of the tunnel.

Thanks for being with us over the past 12 month – Happy New Year – Things Can Only Get Better.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Despite Covid restrictions 2020 has been the busiest year on record for Flint Coastguard volunteers

News

‘Now is the time to quit smoking ahead of tighter smoke-free laws,’ urges Wellbeing Minister

News

Plans in place at Port of Holyhead as EU Transition period ends

News

Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

News

North Wales consultant urges people to ‘be sensible and be safe’ as number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubles in a week

News

People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

News

Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

News

“Stay safe at home this New Year, and let us entertain you!” with special live stream from 9pm tonight

News

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why recycling bins haven’t been collected in run up to New Year amid criticism

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn