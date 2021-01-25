Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Jan 2021

£17.7m “Spectator Sports Survival Fund” announced by Welsh Government

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A £17.7m funding package, to help spectator sports severely impacted by the pandemic, has been announced by the Welsh Government.

It has been designed to provide “immediate” financial support for spectator sports through the remainder of the winter period to ensure that sports will be ready for the beginning of the new season in September.

Support will be provided to rugby union, football, cricket and ice hockey. Rugby league, netball and horseracing are also in line to benefit. The funding is aimed at ensuring the short-to-medium term survival of sports organisations and clubs who have been financially impacted by the restrictions on spectators at sporting events.

The revenue funding package will be allocated to the sports’ national governing bodies directly from the Welsh Government.


Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said: “While restrictions on supporters at events have been vital in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, there can be no doubt that they have created real hardships for many sports clubs, many of whom receive a significant proportion of their income through spectator attendance.

“Sport is an important sector of our economy and has a positive impact on our mental and physical wellbeing. Sporting events provide important shared experiences, have often been a welcome distraction during the pandemic and will be a vital player in our recovery and healing after the crisis.

“I know this money will provide some stability to those sports worst affected by the loss of revenue during the pandemic, helping to bridge the financial gap until spectators are able to return safely.”

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: “We’re committed to providing a responsible and targeted approach to addressing the financial impact of the pandemic. The package of support we have announced today takes the total funding for this sector to more than £40m since the start of the crisis, helping to provide longer-term stability for a sector that has suffered significant financial loss.

“As we look ahead to brighter days, sport and physical activity will be vital players in our recovery, helping to develop a healthier and more resilient Wales.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

GPs at Buckley Medical Centre vaccinate 1,100 people over weekend as part of pilot project

News

Hundreds line streets in Gwernymynydd to say farewell to popular councillor Kevin Hughes

News

Calls to NSPCC about children suffering in violent homes soar but support for victims in Wales remains underfunded

News

Flintshire Council update on services during the snow and icy weather

News

Andrew RT Davies appointed as new Welsh Conservatives Leader

News

North Wales PCC says police officers should stop enforcing Covid regulations as row over vaccine priority continues

News

Annual gaming event at Glyndwr University to set to return with new twist

News

Welsh Conservatives Leader steps down after ‘drinking on the Senedd estate’ incident

News

First Minister asks for specific education advice ahead of review next week – warns ‘probably unlikely’ any change

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn