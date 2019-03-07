News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wizz Air takes delivery of its first A321neo

Published: Thursday, Mar 7th, 2019
Wizz Air, the largest Central and Eastern European low cost carrier, has taken delivery of its first of 184 A321neo aircraft on order at an event in Hamburg, with József Váradi, CEO Wizz Air and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

The new generation aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and features the widest single aisle cabin with 239 seats in a single class configuration and offers operators maximum flexibility, fuel efficiency and low operating costs.

Wizz Air is an all Airbus operator, with more than 100 A320 Family aircraft operating all around Europe with 261 more to be delivered. With 184 of the larger A321neo aircraft on order, Wizz Air is the largest Airbuscustomer worldwide of the type.

