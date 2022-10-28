Work could begin on a new A494 River Dee crossing at Queensferry in 2024

Work could begin on a new A494 River Dee crossing at Queensferry in 2024 a Welsh government minister has said this week.

The current A494 River Dee crossing which was constructed in 1960 is in need of repair as some structural features are deteriorating

The Welsh government has said it will be difficult to maintain long-term.

The crossing forms a critical part of the key corridor between Queensferry and Ellesmere Port, as well as the wider North West of England to the rest of North Wales.

The route is also heavily utilised by visitors accessing the many popular tourist destinations in North Wales.

The crossing carries around 61,000 vehicles per day, far more than it was designed for.

“This week North Wales MS and former deputy leader of Flintshire Council, Carolyn Thomas asked deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters, whose portfolio also covers transport, for an update on the proposed work.

Mr Waters told the Senedd: “The A494: River Dee bridge, we have identified a preferred option which includes a new river crossing for westbound traffic and the partial reuse of the existing River Dee Bridge for eastbound traffic.”

“Draft orders and an environmental statement are planned to be published this winter which could lead to a public inquiry during summer 2023.”

“Subject to completion of the statutory consent process, construction could start in 2024.”

The Welsh government commissioned engineering consultants Mott MacDonald to look at options for replacing the A494 River Dee Bridge in 2019.

The preferred option consists of two bridges to carry eastbound and westbound traffic.

The eastbound carriageway will make use of the current A494 bridge’s supporting piers combined with a new deck.

The westbound carriageway is a completely new structure with a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians.

The proposal includes three lanes in each direction to increase capacity and improve traffic flows on the A494, a hard shoulder in each direction to deliver safety benefits and reduce the congestion associated with break-downs.

A new rail bridge would be built to carry the Chester to Holyhead railway line over the proposed new A494 westbound carriageway.

The proposal also includes a new access road to connect Chemistry Lane with the area east of the A494 and west of the river.

Plans for a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists alongside the westbound carriageway which will connect with the current Wales Coast Path has also been proposed.

The Welsh government launched a public consultation on the plans 2019, at the time work was expected to get underway in 2021.

The crossing is not part of the Flintshire Red Route scheme which has been put on hold pending a review.

