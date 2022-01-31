Widespread public backing new Lidl store in Connah’s Quay.

A supermarket chain has revealed it has received widespread public backing for its plans to open a new store in Connah’s Quay.

Lidl recently submitted formal proposals to demolish the old Co-op store on the town’s High Street, which has stood empty since it closed in 2012.

The German discount retailer wants to create a new supermarket with 2,179 square metres of floorspace to replace the building, which was also formerly occupied by Somerfield.

If approved, it would result in the existing Lidl store on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry relocating to the site.

The company carried out a consultation into the plans with residents, community leaders and public bodies ahead of submitting the application to Flintshire Council.

The results, which have now been shared in a report on the local authority’s website, show 94 per cent out of the 69 people who responded were in support of the proposals.

In the documents, consultants acting on Lidl’s behalf said: “The proposals would deliver extensive regeneration which will bring back into economic use this currently vacant, gateway site in Connah’s Quay district centre.

“The replacement of the existing building with a new, energy efficient Lidl store, would provide a spacious and attractive shopping environment for customers, and better facilities for Lidl colleagues.

“Lidl is committed to engaging with the local community and consultation with the wider community and key stakeholders was undertaken.

“To date, 69 responses have been received via email, online, leaflet feedback form or over the phone.

“Of these, 65 support the proposals, two are against the proposals and two have submitted comments without stating whether they support the proposals or not.

“Reasons given to support the development include regeneration of the site that has been derelict and attracting anti-social behaviour for some time, improved choice, shopping experience and a welcome addition to the town.”

A small number of concerns were raised during the process, including that the proposals would make existing traffic issues on the town’s High Street even worse.

Residents who currently have permits to park at the site have also expressed worries that there will no longer be enough room for their vehicles.

In response, Lidl said the existing entrance to the site would be improved with 84 parking spaces remaining available to permit holders out of a total of 162.

All 15 staff members at the current Queensferry supermarket will move to the replacement store when it opens, with new facilities including a bakery, customer toilets and longer tills.

Extra jobs will also be created as it’s expected 40 workers will be required to run the store in total.

In a planning statement, the firm added: “The proposed regeneration of a vacant, under-used site will make a significant, direct contribution to the vitality and viability of the district centre.

“Overall, this statement and the other accompanying plans and documents, demonstrate that the proposed development will deliver a range of economic, environmental and social benefits, without any significant adverse consequences.”

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).