‘We need you’ – Rallying call from Mold food festival as it prepares for the future

A post-pandemic reboot is set to breathe new life into one of North Wales’ leading food festivals.

Mold Food & Drink Festival is returning after a two-year absence, with the extravaganza to be held this September.

The Covid pandemic put the New Street festival on the back burner, but the event will return this autumn with the emphasis on supporting Wales’s food and drink providers alongside the best of the country’s chefs.

The enforced break gave organisers the chance to look at the festival’s longevity and consider future succession planning.

Run by volunteers with little external funding, the two-day event has gone from strength to strength with increasing visitor numbers.

Festival co-chair Richard Howells said bolstering the organising committee’s numbers was now top of the agenda.

He said: “A huge amount of time and effort, blood, sweat, tears and laughter go into the festival.

“Few people know the hard work is done entirely by a team of volunteers who give up their time to bring this event to Mold.”

“It’s a tight team, but the pandemic has shown us that it’s imperative that we think about the festival’s legacy – who will the current organisers hand over to and when.”

“It’s important to future-proof the festival so it can continue for generations and that means welcoming more volunteers on board now”

Organisers have a range of opportunities available, from places on the organising committee to volunteering over the festival weekend.

Any skills, knowledge or talents will be considered.

“We have a range of volunteering vacancies available,” added Richard, who chairs the festival committee alongside Gwenan Roberts.

“There are opportunities to join the organising committee, which meets monthly.”

“This group helps set the direction for the festival and ensure the best use of time, resources, and finances.”

“Alternatively, it is possible to volunteer for the event weekend from helping in the office to liaising with chefs, exhibitors, and guests.”

“All you need is to be willing and energetic, and the rest we can provide with training. Above all, a warm welcome is guaranteed.”