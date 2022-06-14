Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Warning of long delays on A55 from Broughton to Chester due to roadworks

There are long delays reported for drivers on the A55 due to roadworks.

Traffic is queuing for around four miles on the Eastbound section between Broughton and Chester.

The delays are also impacting those coming from the A483.

It is taking an additional 30 minutes on to drive the four-mile section.

A Traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A55 Eastbound from J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) to J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).”

“Congestion to J36A (Broughton Shopping Park). Also adding delays on Wrexham Road approaching the Posthouse Roundabout. In the  roadworks area.”

 



