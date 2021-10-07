Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th Oct 2021

Voices of Courtaulds – new exhibition at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park this winter

A heritage park will be hosting a free exhibition this winter featuring a key part of Flintshire’s industrial past.

The exhibition called Voices of Courtaulds is being hosted at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park which has recently seen its museum space expanded.

Flintshire was once at the heart of the rayon industry in the UK with thousands employed at Courtaulds’ sites across the county.

The exhibition is based on the memories and photographs of Courtauld employees from the five factory sites in Flintshire.

The company was at the forefront of technological development within the textile industry and pioneered the manufacture of rayon through the viscose process.

Courtaulds had three factory sites in Flint: Aber Works, Deeside Mills and Castle Works.

There were two rayon production facilities at Greenfield named Number 1 and 2.

At its height, the Courtauld company employed over 10,000 people in Flintshire with generations of families all working there.

Each factory had an active social calendar with clubs and societies, sporting events and pantomimes for the children and there was fierce competition for the coveted “Rayon Queen” title.

The exhibition will include a project previously put together by the museum which recorded people’s memories of Courtaulds as well as donated objects and personal photographs.

Greenfield Valley and Aura Museums have worked in partnership with the Courtauld Institute of Art in London to produce the exhibition as part of their Courtauld Connects project.

Gwladys Harrison, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all generations to discover more about our industrial heritage and the individuals who worked at Courtaulds.”

“This will be the third exhibition to be present in the new centre this year and will stay with us for the winter providing access to a wealth of cultural knowledge for free.”

Entry to Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, including the exhibition room is free.

  • To enter the museum, entry costs £6.70 for adults and £3.90 for under 17s, or purchasing an annual pass is £15 for adults and £40 for a family pass.
  • Learn more about Greenfield Valley Heritage Park by visiting the website, https://greenfieldvalley.com/



