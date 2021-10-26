UK Government ‘vote of confidence’ for North West & North Wales HyNet carbon capture project welcomed by Mersey Dee Alliance

The Mersey Dee Alliance (MDA) has welcomed the UK Government’s “vote of confidence” in the region after awarding the HyNet carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) scheme Track 1 status.

The MDA – a partnership that supports economic growth across North East Wales, West Cheshire and Wirral – has said the Track 1 cluster funding “is evidence of how cross border and cross-party partnership working brings results.”

The ambitious HyNet project aims to tackle industrial decarbonisation and unlock a low carbon economy for the North West and North Wales

The implementation of CCUS from 2025 will safeguard the future of thousands of high value manufacturing jobs in the region and the connected economic areas in North Wales and the North West of England.

The project will help cut the regions CO2 emissions by 10m tonnes every year by 2030, as well as create thousands of jobs.

It aims to deliver 80% of the UK’s clean hydrogen target for transport, industry and homes for 2030 and 50% of the hydrogen needed to meet the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

Phase one of the plan includes the development of infrastructure for capturing and storing CO₂ emissions.

It includes a pipeline to transport CO2 away from North West and North Wales industrial areas through Deeside and to store it in depleted gas reservoirs in Liverpool Bay.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire Council said: “This is great news for Wales and North Wales in particular.”

“HyNet will provide CCUS and hydrogen energy for industrial fuel switching and domestic energy in North Wales.”

“Local companies like Hanson and Essar will be huge beneficiaries of the early adoption of CCUS in the MDA economy.”

“HyNet will be able to make a significant contribution to Welsh Government plans for a “hydrogen economy” in Wales.”

“There will be benefits for decarbonising heavy goods transport by using hydrogen fuel and complementing local projects like the Deeside Hydrogen Hub.”

Councillor Stuart Whittingham, vice chair of the Mersey Dee Alliance said: “The award of Track 1 Cluster Funding is evidence of how cross border and cross-party partnership working brings results.”

“The MDA has worked closely with HyNet, Liverpool City Region, local Members of Parliament across North Wales and the MDA area and the Welsh Government to advocate for the early implementation of CCUS and hydrogen supply in the North West of England and North Wales by HyNet.”

“This news is a fantastic way for us to go into COP26 and begin the process of addressing the climate emergency in a practical way that retains traditional jobs and creates new ones in new energy supply chains.”

The North West industrial cluster region stretches from Flintshire and Wrexham, through Cheshire, Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester into Lancashire.

It boasts the largest concentration of advanced manufacturing and chemical production in the UK and is home to a concentration of energy-intensive users.

The operator of Padeswood cement works, near Mold has said the Track 1 status award gives them the “confidence to invest” in a carbon capture plant at the site.

Hanson cement has already carried out a carbon capture feasibility study at the site, “which will provide a clear design basis and cost estimate for the next stage.”

Hanson UK CEO Simon Willis said: “This announcement is fantastic news for everyone involved in HyNet North West and we are excited to be the first UK cement producer working on Carbon Capture and Storage in the UK as part of this collaborative project.”