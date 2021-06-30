Trading Standards Wales and Crimestoppers join forces to make it easier reporting under age sales

Residents and businesses across Wales who think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underaged person can now report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Trading Standards Wales and the charity Crimestoppers have joined forces to provide a service that enables members of the public to anonymously provide valuable information to help keep communities safe and healthy.

It is the latest issue that the two organisations are working on to encourage members of the public to provide information on concerns they might have, 100% anonymously.

Aged restricted products include:

Alcohol

Tobacco products including cigarettes, tobacco, cigarette papers and cigars

E-cigarettes

Fireworks

Knives, knife blades, open edged razor blades, axes

Glue, aerosols, domestic cleaning fluids, dry cleaning fluids, paint strippers and thinners.

Helen Picton, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.

“Aged restricted products have a minimum age of purchase as they are considered to be harmful to children and teenagers.

“Not only is the sale of these products a crime, but they also harm the welfare of our children and disrupts communities.”

If you think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underaged person then report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://crimestoppers-uk.org and tell them what you know. Your information can help keep communities across Wales safe.