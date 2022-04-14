Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Apr 2022

Today is the last day to register to vote in upcoming local council elections

If you are not registered to vote by one minute to midnight tonight, you won’t be able to take part in the election in a few weeks time!

On Thursday 5 May residents across Flintshire will head to the polls to have their say on who they want to represent them and their local community for the next five years.

However take part in the first local government election in five years, you must be registered to vote and you have until 11:59pm, Today (14th April) to do it.

Registering to vote is quick and easy – and for the first time those age 16 and 17 can also register and take part in May’s election.

Who can register?

  • You must be 14 or over in Wales (however only those aged 16 and 17 can vote in the upcoming election)
  • A British citizen
  • An Irish or EU citizen living in the UK
  • A Commonwealth citizen who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission
  • A citizen of another country living in Scotland or Wales who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

You can register to vote here – https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “You can only take part in the May elections if you are registered to vote, and time is running out. It’s quick and easy – it takes just five minutes online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

“If you have recently turned 16 or moved home, it is particularly important that you make sure you are correctly registered to vote.

“If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don’t need to take any action.”

Voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 19 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 26 April.

For information on elections in their area, how to register to vote, or how to apply to vote by post or by proxy, voters can visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk/vote. This page will continue to be updated ahead of the polls.



