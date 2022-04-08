Three Flintshire community projects celebrate National Lottery funding

Three community projects in Flintshire are celebrating news of grants raised thanks to National Lottery players.

From providing therapeutic intervention in nature to improving club facilities for the community, these projects have people at the heart of what they do.

Northop Hall Cricket and Hockey Social Club will use £10,000 to install a new floor and electrics, refurbishing their function room as a space where residents can socialise.

Wilderness Tribe CIC will provide therapeutic intervention in nature for men with social, emotional, and mental health considerations with its £10,000 grant.

Carmel and Holywell Woodcraft Association will improve their club facilities to enable everyone in the community to learn new skills.

They will support their community to develop a purpose in life, discover support and friendship, and promote psychological wellbeing with its £9,845 funding.

Ruth Bates, Head of the north Wales region at The National Lottery Community Fund, celebrated the amazing work of these groups:

“The Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that help communities to thrive. Grassroots groups and charities like these in north Wales are doing amazing things and are changing people’s lives every day.”

“National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes. We are proud to be the largest funder of community activity in the UK.”

[Photo: Jaggery and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.]