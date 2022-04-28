‘Tap on Tap off’ contactless payment launched on Arriva Buses Wales fleet

A ‘Tap On-Tap Off’ contactless payment scheme has been launched on Arriva buses across the region.

Passengers in North Wales and cross boarder in and out of Chester are now benefitting from the Tap On-Tap Off (TOTO) scheme, which enables adult passengers to track their spending through contactless payments and ensures daily and weekly fare capping.

Following the successful roll out of contactless payment onboard all Arriva buses in 2019, Arriva has worked in partnership with Transport for Wales to install a second contactless card reader across their entire fleet of over 170 buses serving North Wales.

The idea is simple – tap on using a credit/debit card or with Google Pay or Apple Pay on your driver’s ticket machine when you board your bus, then tap again on the second card reader as you get off, and the correct adult fare will be calculated for you.

If customers make several trips in one day, their fare will be capped at the daily adult ticket price; and those who travel several days per week pay a fare capped at the adult weekly ticket price.

Arriva say that “removing the need to state your destination and pay as you board will significantly reduce boarding times for customers, ensuring that buses leave stops on time and maintain punctuality.”

Richard Hoare, Commercial Director at Arriva, said; “The Tap On-Tap Off (TOTO) scheme makes bus journeys simpler giving customers peace of mind knowing they will be charged the best value Arriva fare, whether they make a single journey or multiple journeys.

“A partnership between Arriva and Transport for Wales has led to the successful implementation of the TOTO scheme for Arriva products, and we look forward to evolving our ticketing partnership between other operators by adding the OneBus ticket range to TOTO during 2022.”

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Arriva by providing our technology and insights for the Tap On, Tap Off scheme.

“It perfectly aligns with TfW’s aims of making public transport as accessible, easy and affordable as possible for everyone and I’m sure it will be welcomed by customers across North Wales and the borders.”

Full details can be found at www.arrivabus.co.uk/tap-on