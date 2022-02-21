A yellow weather alert is active until 1pm as the third named storm in a week sweeps across the UK.

Storm Franklin has been named as the low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds during Sunday night and into Monday morning for much of the UK.

The latest storm follows on from a week in which Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice also impacted the UK, although wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than Eunice which triggered two Red Weather Warnings.

So far the highest wind gust recorded in Flintshire was 57 mph at 6am, higher than wind speeds recorded locally on Friday during the amber alert when Strom Eunice made its presence felt.

11:28 – Flintshire Bridge closure extended

⚠️Storm Franklin The closure of the Flintshire Bridge A548 has been extended to 4pm today (Monday 21 February). pic.twitter.com/PXSDSHGw3M — Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) February 21, 2022

11:25 – Household Recycling Centres

Despite some reports to the contrary – Flintshire’s Household Recycling Centres “have been closed for safety reasons” pic.twitter.com/fJTsScea2O — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 21, 2022

10:17 – Request for people to keep out of woodland sites across Flintshire

10:10 – Advice to Council Tenants from Connah’s Quay Cllr Bernie Attridge

To all Council Tenants that are calling me regarding damage to your property you also need to call FCC repairs office to log. In these dangerous times workmen will only come when safe to do so. Only leave your property if you really need to as lots of tiles etc are blowing off. — @BernieAttridge (@bernieattridge) February 21, 2022

The Council’s Contact Centre 01352 702121 will be open between 8.30am and 5.30pm. “Our team will be working hard to take your calls, however, it is likely that phone lines will be busy and it may take us a little longer to answer.”

“If your matter is not urgent please consider waiting until next week to make contact or alternatively go to www.flintshire.gov.uk ”

09:45 – River Alyn, Mold

Flood warning no longer in force.

09:11 – A541 partially blocked

A541 near Hendre is partially blocked due to a fallen tree. pic.twitter.com/MCxq6gyTcb — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 21, 2022

08:32 – Transport for Wales asking people not to travel though unlike Friday services are still running

💨#StormFranklin We urge customers NOT to travel today (Monday 21 February) until 9am due to the deteriorating weather conditions and forecasted stronger winds. Please check before you travel on https://t.co/4Fh6gFH1Ty https://t.co/QrsUCnEgsm — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) February 21, 2022

Customers travelling today may either find that their expected journey is changed or travel times will be extended due to speed restrictions that will remain in place due to severe weather forecasts.

Trains between Wrexham and Bidston are running but some delays are reported.

08:32 – Flying debris and loose tiles in Shotton

08:25 – Flintshire Council update on waste collection services.

The council has said: “Due to continuing high winds please be prepared for delays and disruption to waste and recycling collections today (Mon 21 Feb).”

“We are continuing to monitor the forecast and will provide further updates.”

08:08 – Tree down Papermill Lane – Oakenholt.

08:05 – Fallen tree hits car on A483 Grosvenor Road in Chester

A483 Grosvenor Road is partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A483 Grosvenor Road near A5104 Hough Green (Overleigh roundabout). A car has also been damaged as the tree has fallen.

08:00 – Powercut reported in Broughton

According to SP Energy Network website, there is a power cut in Broughton, it states:

Strong winds and Flooding from Storm Franklin are causing disruption across our network. This has resulted in a loss of power to customers in a wide area. Our teams are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible through remote switching and repairs. We expect your power to be restored by 3:00pm this afternoon however where possible we will restore supplies ahead of this time. If you require additional support throughout the time you are without power, please hold the line and talk to one of our team so we can help you. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

07:45 – Wind speeds higher than those on Friday when an amber alert was in place

Wind gusts recorded at the Hawarden Airport weather station have reached 60mph this morning, which is higher than those seen on Friday when we were under an amber alert.

Friday saw schools closed and all train services suspended in Wales due to the risks associated with high winds.

The Met Office says that weather warnings also consider impact. “This time (Storm Franklin) the highest winds occurred overnight and so their impact is not deemed as high (as Friday).

Here is what the next few hours look like in terms of wind speeds.

07:40 – Video shows inside Hawarden based police helicopter as it is buffeted by high winds

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) has posted a video of their helicopter being battered by high winds as it approaches the Hawarden Airport base on Sunday night.

The video shows their Airbus helicopter which was returning from a task in Wirral, being buffeted from the strong wind gusts brought on by Storm Franklin.

At one point there is a sharp increase in helicopter rotor noise as the pilot guides the aircraft back to base, known as ‘blade slap’ it’s the chopper’s blades battling with the wind.

NPAS North West Region tweeted: “The Hawarden shift have just returned from a task on the Wirral.”

“This was the approach back to our base at Hawarden – StormFranklin …….roll on Spring!”

Responding to a tweet, NPAS North West said: “We clocked 178kts on the way back home – at least we got back for a cuppa.”

The Hawarden shift have just returned from a task on the Wirral. This was the approach back to our base at Hawarden 🚁💨 #StormFranklin …….roll on Spring! 🤩 ^CRS pic.twitter.com/22GqggWSzg — NPAS North West Region (@NPASNorthWest) February 20, 2022

07:25 – Two Flood Alerts active for Flintshire

A flood alert has been issued for the River Alyn in Mold and Dee Estuary

07:20 – Rail Network warning …

Anyone planning to travel by train is being advised to check before they travel as Network Rail brings in safety speed restrictions from tonight.

Network Rail say hundreds of engineers have been working all weekend to repair damage from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, which led to the whole Wales & Borders railway being closed on Friday.

07:00 – Flintshire Bridge closed.

Flintshire Bridge closed at 1pm Sunday ahead of the storm reaching the area, it will remain closed until 1pm today (Monday)