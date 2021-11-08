Shotton bedsit plan rejected because it would have a “detrimental effect” on the area

Plans to turn a Shotton house into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) have been rejected by Flintshire Council planners because it would have been “detrimental” to the area.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council to convert a terraced house at No 23 Ash Grove into a five bedroomed HMO.

Plans were refused on the grounds that anymore HMO’s in the Ash Grove area would have a “detrimental effect on the residents.”

The move to throw the plans out has been welcomed by a Shotton councillor David Evans, he has been concerned about the growth of HMO’s in parts of Shotton for several years.

Cllr David Evans said Flintshire planners have now “recognised that a point has been reached” with regards to the number of HMOs in Shotton and the move further “strengthens our case against future applications”.

Although no physical external alterations to the building were proposed, internal changes would have seen the ground floor adapted to accommodate two bedrooms, a living room/dining room, kitchen and bathroom with three further bedrooms on the first floor.

The application was rejected because it was:

“Considered that the proposed HMO would lead to an intensification of this type of accommodation within the locality which would be detrimental to its character and the principles of place making.”

“In addition, the site is at risk from potential flooding given its location within a C1Flood Zone and there is a need to confirm that the impact of flooding can be acceptably managed.”

In a report published last week on the council website, the planning case officer, Mr M Harris said:

“Ash Grove, has high levels of HMO’s, it is a very narrow road and comprises a predominance of small high density terraced dwellings. ”

“There is already an HMO at No 25 next door and a large HMO at Number 19.”

He said data shows there are “65 dwellings on both sides of the street, there are 5 HMO’s which is an overall density of 8% (7.7%). ”

“It is however considered that this is an underestimate of the level of HMO’s operating within the locality.”

Mr Harris said: “Evidence from Welsh Government research suggests that in an area if there are over 10% HMOs that is an indication of overdevelopment.”

“A widely used definition of an ‘area’ is usually identified as a 50m circle around the application site.”

“Welsh Government evidence also suggests that in some areas, for example, areas of high-density street patterns, when the level is over 5% this can have a detrimental effect on the residents.”

“In this case the street is high density terraced properties in the main and evidence indicates that the level of HMOs is over 5%. ” He added.

Cllr David Evans said: “I am really pleased that the planning officer has considered my representation that there are too many HMOs within this area and has chosen to refuse this application.”

“This strengthens our case against future applications as the Flintshire planning department have now recognised that a point has been reached with regards to the number of HMOs in this area of Shotton.”