Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 21st Jun

Update: A55 eastbound exit slip road at junction 32 in Flintshire is back open

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Final update: The police incident has concluded.

It is understood officers had concerns for the safety of an individual near the eastbound exit slip road at junction 32 for Holywell.

Update 12:55pm – North Wales Police has issued a statement it said: “Lane closure on the A55 – near J32 – Eastbound – Due to an ongoing incident lane 1 is closed at this location and there is a rolling block on lane 2. Thank you for your co-operation and patience.”

There are currently delays of around 16 minutes with over two miles of queuing traffic.

Update 12:45pm – One lane has reopened however the exit ramp at junction 32 remains closed.

A traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp closed, one lane closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell). Cameras show lane one (of two) on the main A55 is also closed, traffic was held briefly.”

Earlier report: A section of A55 in Flintshire is blocked due to a ‘police incident.’

Traffic Wales has said the eastbound section of the road is blocked from J31 Caerwys to J32 Holywell.

“due to police incident, delays expected.”

“Please allow additional time for your journey.”

A traffic report for the area states: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J31 A5151 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

This is a developing news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become available.

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Senedd Members join striking rail workers on picket line

News

Police concerns for 22 year old Holywell man

News

Police host partnership operation to tackle rogue car parks near Manchester Airport

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man on bike indecently exposed himself to a woman in Shotton

News

Appeal: Gang of youths – one armed with knife – chase two others through Chester

News

Man who threw class A drugs into Chester canal jailed for five years and six months

News

Consultation opens on plans for 11 unit ‘District Centre’ with convenience store and medical practice in Sealand

News

Caution advised after suspicious drone activity over farms in North Wales

Conwy

Stations deserted across North Wales as biggest wave of rail strikes for 30 years get underway

News





Read 440,845 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn