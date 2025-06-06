Sealand farmland could be transformed into 1,700 homes

Plans have been revealed for a major new housing and jobs development on farmland near Sealand and Saltney, straddling the Flintshire-Cheshire border.

The proposals cover land stretching from Sealand Industrial Estate to the River Dee, near Saltney.

Developers have given the scheme the name Saltney Manor Park for promotional purposes.

An illustrative masterplan, prepared by Carter Jonas estate agents and property consultants, has been produced to show how the 158-hectare site could be developed.

The plan is not fixed and is subject to planning approval.

The scheme includes up to 1,750 new homes, with up to 350 classed as affordable.

It also features around 42 acres of green space, employment floorspace, and new community facilities.

Developers say the scheme could create more than 2,500 construction and marketing jobs, with over 5,500 direct and indirect jobs in total.

The new housing could accommodate an estimated 4,375 residents.

The site crosses the Welsh and English border, with most of the land within Flintshire and the remainder in Cheshire West and Chester.

It is bordered by Sealand Industrial Estate and Chester FC’s Deva Stadium to the north, the River Dee to the east and south, and Ferry Lane to the west.

The majority of the land is controlled by Jalstock 2 Ltd and Altside Developments Ltd, with some parcels owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council included in the masterplan.

The developers also propose two community football pitches, contributions towards schools and local roads, improved public transport facilities, a medical centre, and a police station.

They state that “very exceptional circumstances can be demonstrated given the extensive benefits to be derived from the scheme.”

The site is identified within the Welsh Government’s Future Wales strategy area for growth, which includes a target of 16,200 new homes in North Wales by 2039.

The plans remain at an early stage, with consultation and planning processes to follow.