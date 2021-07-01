Scholarship success Bibby returns to Deeside

Connah’s Quay Nomads has re-signing of ex-Nomad, Tom Bibby.

23-year-old Bibby was a part of The Nomads’ first ever Coleg Cambria Scholarship team alongside recent re signing, Jordan Davies, where the duo won the Welsh Schools FA U19 Cup in 2015 thanks to a convincing victory over Treorchy.

Bibby went on to play in the Welsh Youth Cup Final against Swansea City in Newtown before graduating from The Nomads’ Scholarship programme in partnership with Coleg Cambria in 2016, securing a place at University of Incarnate World in San Antonio, Texas where he majored in Sport Management with a Marketing minor.

Bibby went on to enjoy four years in Texas playing for the UIW Cardinals before returning to Wales this summer where he has been training with the first team and has now secured himself a first team contract.

Bibby made his debut for The Nomads as a substitute against The New Saints in December 2014 and in February 2015, along with three other Nomads players was selected to play for Wales U18 against Ireland.

Bibby’s first goal for The Nomads’ first team came in the Welsh League Cup clash against Caernarfon Town in October 2015, where after being introduced as an 80th minute substitute, he went on to score in the 110th minute as the game went to extra time.

On his return, Andy Morrison said; “Tom played for us in my first season at the club and did well at the time. He has been away in America and returned to the area recently and he has the qualities we are looking for – he is very fit, quick and can play in a number of positions so we are delighted to add him to the squad.”

Bibby will wear the number 18 shirt at the club.