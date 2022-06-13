Scammers are sending text messages appearing to be from Ofgem offering £400 rebates

Action Fraud – the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime – has issued a fresh warning for people to beware of fake text messages claiming to be from Ofgem.

The scam texts claim recipients are eligible for a government-funded energy bill rebate of £400, accompanied by a link.

You will never be texted by Ofgem to sign-up to anything in order to get money or a rebate.

Ofgem shared the following tweet today:

🚨 Scammers are sending SMS messages appearing to be from Ofgem offering rebates THIS IS A SCAM The link could harvest your personal data so be #ScamAware Read more on how to avoid scams and what to do if you are affected ⬇️https://t.co/jECyG0zmC0 pic.twitter.com/a8cD4NILwW — Ofgem (@ofgem) May 31, 2022

Scammers may sometimes contact you pretending to be from Ofgem.

For example, a scammer might call saying they are from Ofgem, suggest you switch and then ask for your bank details.

They might try to contact you by:

knocking at your door

phone call

social media

email

pop-up message on a website

instant message

text message.

These are energy scams. Ofgem would never sell you energy, ask for personal information or come to your property.

Report the scam to Action Fraud, the reporting centre for fraud and cyber-crime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you have given any of your personal information like your bank details, contact your bank immediately for help.