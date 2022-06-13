Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Scammers are sending text messages appearing to be from Ofgem offering £400 rebates

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Action Fraud – the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrimehas issued a fresh warning for people to beware of fake text messages claiming to be from Ofgem.

The scam texts claim recipients are eligible for a government-funded energy bill rebate of £400, accompanied by a link.

You will never be texted by Ofgem to sign-up to anything in order to get money or a rebate.

Ofgem shared the following tweet today:

Scammers may sometimes contact you pretending to be from Ofgem.

For example, a scammer might call saying they are from Ofgem, suggest you switch and then ask for your bank details.

They might try to contact you by:

  • knocking at your door
  • phone call
  • social media
  • email
  • pop-up message on a website
  • instant message
  • text message.

These are energy scams. Ofgem would never sell you energy, ask for personal information or come to your property.

Report the scam to Action Fraud, the reporting centre for fraud and cyber-crime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If you have given any of your personal information like your bank details, contact your bank immediately for help.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Holywell: Car passenger seriously injured and driver arrested following crash on Sunday night

News

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs

News

A scheme to support patients with dementia is being reinstated in North Wales

News

North Wales Police having ‘technical issues’ within its call centre – 999 calls are being prioritised

News

Police want to speak to this man after nearly £600 of perfume was stolen from a Mold store

News

Confirmed: Massive Floodlights at Racecourse set to get even bigger

News

Is there a heatwave on the way? This is what the Met Office says

News

Welsh businesses to be given one-time post-pandemic boost from Mold food festival organisers

News

Aldi has been ranked in first place for treating suppliers fairly

News





Read 442,705 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn