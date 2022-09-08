Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Sep 2022

Saltney man arrested by detectives investigating aggravated burglary in Chester

A man from Saltney is one of two arrested by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Chester.

A 27-year-old was arrested following a warrant on Hatton Road and a 42-year-old was arrested on Englefield Avenue in Saltney.

They were both arrested this morning (Thursday 8 September) on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are currently in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with an aggravated burglary that occurred at a property on Glyn Garth at 9.30pm on Thursday 18 August 2022.

Detective Sergeant Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said: “This morning we arrested two men in connection with an aggravated burglary that occurred in Chester.

“From our enquiries we believe a number of men wearing masks with their hoods up had forced their way into the property armed with a machete – thankfully the occupant inside the address wasn’t injured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I want to continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to get in touch.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary online or by calling 101 quoting IML 1349471.

Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

