RSPCA: Flintshire County Councillor shortlisted for prestigious animal welfare honour

A Flintshire County Councillor has been shortlisted for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) Advocacy Award 2023, a testament to his longstanding commitment to animal welfare.

Cllr Dan Rose, representing Buckley Bistre West has been nominated for the RSPCA accolade which is bestowed upon individuals who significantly contribute to animal welfare through various means like campaigning, awareness-raising, or influencing policies.

Cllr Rose's journey as an advocate for animal welfare has been marked by several notable achievements.

He has been a vocal proponent of responsible pet ownership, worked towards reducing animal cruelty, and endeavoured to improve the lives of animals across Wales.

His efforts gained national attention several years ago when he appeared on a BBC Wales program, 'Week In Week Out.'

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The program highlighted his six-year battle against the adverse conditions at Capricorn Animal Rescue in Padewood, near Mold.

His persistence paid off in 2022 when the Charity Commission acknowledged serious misconduct at the rescue centre and took action against its founder.

In addition to his advocacy work, Cllr Rose has been active in fostering animals.

He played a significant role in 'Adoptober,' fostering nearly 50 ferrets over five years and training them for adoption.

His passion for animal welfare also extends to his expertise in horticulture, which was recognized when he was selected as an advisor for the RSPCA's first RHS Chelsea garden.

The garden, designed by Martyn Wilson, not only won an award but also highlighted the RSPCA's work without using animal welfare funds, later being recreated at RSPCA Stapley Grange for public enjoyment.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Cllr Rose's dedication to animal welfare is further evident through his volunteer work at RSPCA Bryn y Maen in Colwyn Bay and with the Friends of Bryn y Maen.

These centre provides care for a wide range of animals and are integral to the animal welfare landscape in North Wales.

His involvement with the RSPCA Wrexham & Deeside branch, which partly funds the RSPCA Mobile Vet Clinic, demonstrates his commitment to ensuring accessible veterinary care and advice across North Wales.

Upon his nomination, Cllr Rose expressed his honour and surprise, highlighting his joy in making a difference in the lives of animals and his gratitude towards the RSPCA for recognising his efforts.

He said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. It was a bit of a shock to receive the notification, I actually thought it was a phishing email at first!

"It is a privilege to volunteer with animals and to make a difference in their lives, especially great to have the support of such an organisation like the RSPCA and for them to recognise my efforts is incredible.

"Hopefully my prior work will result in a progressive policy from the Welsh Government for their promised Animal Welfare Licensing Regulations. It would be amazing to see such legislation actually make animal welfare better and safer for the public to donate to animal welfare organisations with confidence."

The RSPCA Advocacy Award winner will be announced on December 12, 2023.

