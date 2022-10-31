Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

Carriageway resurfacing is set to begin on the Highway in Hawarden this week.

As a result the road will be closed between 8.30am and 5pm from Birch Rise to Gladstone Way for six days from Monday.

Buses will be diverted to avoid the road closure, more here.

Other roadworks in Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

