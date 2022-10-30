Road resurfacing in Hawarden and Buckley will see number of bus diversions

Carriageway resurfacing is set to begin on the Highway in Hawarden next week.

Flintshire County Council said funding has been secured to carry out work on a number of roads in the county.

Resurfacing will begin on the Highway in Hawarden this Monday (31 October) for approximately 1 week.

The council said: “To facilitate the works a road closure with a signed diversion route will be in place between 08.30 – 17:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

As a result of the work buses will be diverting, Arriva has released the details below:

The Highway, Hawarden Diversion X4

The X4 services Outbound to Mold after the bus stop at The Glynne Arms will be diverting via Gladstone Way, A494, and will resume normal route at The Boars Head Ewloe.

The Inbound services to Chester will be diverting after The Boars Head via A494, Gladstone Way and will resume normal route at The Glynne Arms Hawarden.

The Highway, Hawarden Diversion 4 and 4S

The 4 and 4S services Outbound to Mold after the bus stop at The Glynne Arms will be diverting via Gladstone Way, A494, St David’s.

The Highway and will resume the normal route at Wood Lane.

The Inbound services to Chester will be diverting after Wood Lane via The Highway, St David’s, A494, Gladstone Way and will resume the normal route at The Glynne Arms Hawarden.

Carriageway resurfacing work has also begun in Buckley.

The works are being undertaken over 2 weekends – Saturday 29 October and Sunday 30 October then Saturday 5 November and Sunday 6 November.

“To facilitate the works a road closure and diversion route will be in place between 08:00 and 18:00 hrs to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation, and the highway user.”

“During other stages of the works a road closure may be required which will be limited to off peak working hours. (09:30 – 15:00 hrs)”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

Details about changes to Buckley bus routes are below.

Pren Hill, Buckley Diversion X4/5

On the Following Dates ,29th – 30th Oct and 5th – 7th Nov, the X4 and 5 Outbound from Mold will be diverting after the Griffin Inn bus stop via Mercia Drive, Chambers Lane, Bryn Road, Alltami Road, Liverpool Road then will resume the normal Route at Buckley Cross.

Inbound services to Mold after Buckley Cross will be diverting via Liverpool Road, Alltami Road, Bryn Road, Chambers Lane, Mercia Drive then will resume the normal route.

Pren Hill, Buckley Diversion 4/4S

On the Following Dates ,29th – 30th Oct and 5th – 7th Nov the 4 and 4S Inbound to Chester services will be diverting via Bryn Road, Alltami Road, Liverpool Road then will resume the normal Route at Buckley Cross.

Outbound services to Mold after Buckley Cross will be Diverting via Liverpool Road, Alltami Road, Bryn Road then will resume the normal route. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

