UPDATED: Fire at Padeswood cement works has been extinguished

Update: The manager of Hanson’s Padeswood cement works has said the blaze at the site “has now been extinguished” and an investigation into the cause will take place “in due course.”

David Quick, plant manager at the cement works, said: “I can confirm that firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at a fire – which has now been extinguished – at the south end of our Padeswood cement works.

“Our health and safety protocols were put into place immediately we became aware of the incident and everyone at the site is accounted for and safe and well.

“We have informed Natural Resources Wales and will investigate the cause in due course.”

Earlier report: Residents in Padeswood have been asked to keep windows and doors closed as fire crews tackle blaze at a cement factory.

Fire crews have been called to Hanson Cement in Padeswood this morning.

In a post on social media, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a cement factory in Padeswood, Flintshire.

Crews are working with onsite staff and we’re asking local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”