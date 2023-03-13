Updated: Queuing traffic due to lane closure on A494 exit at Deeside Park Interchange
Update: Congestion has eased.
Earlier report: There is a warning of delays on the A494 eastbound off-slip at Deeside Park Interchange due to roadworks.
One lane is closed due to ongoing culvert cleaning and CCTV survey.
The closure will take place between the hours of 08:00hrs and 18:00.
According to roadworks information reports the lane closure is in place until Thursday, March 16.
⚠️Warning
Congestion on the #A494 Deeside industrial park offslip Eastbound due to a lane 2 closure.
Delays possible pic.twitter.com/aTvjloP7lK
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) March 13, 2023
Dave (@dmanley77) has however said there are six weeks of roadworks on the interchange roundabout.
A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic on A494 Welsh Road Northbound at Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane closure on the exit slip road to Deeside Industrial Estate.”
