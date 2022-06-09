Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Jun 2022

Updated: Thu 9th Jun

Public health officials confirm fourth case of Monkeypox identified in Wales

A fourth case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, public health officials have said today.

The total number of cases reported in the UK as of Wednesday stands at 321.

The risk to the UK population remains low, but people are being asked to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is today (9 June) confirming that an additional case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales. ”

“This brings the total in Wales to four.  The case is being managed appropriately. ”

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.”

How you get monkeypox

Monkeypox can be caught from infected rodents (such as rats, mice and squirrels) in parts of west and central Africa.

You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you’re bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal from central or west Africa that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Monkeypox can also spread from person to person through:

  • touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash
  • touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs (including during sex)
  • the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

Monkeypox in the UK

Although more people have been diagnosed with it recently, only a small number of people in the UK have had monkeypox and the risk remains low.

You’re extremely unlikely to have monkeypox if:

  • you have not been in close contact (such as touching their skin or sharing bedding) with someone who has monkeypox or has monkeypox symptoms
  • you have not recently travelled to west or central Africa

Anyone can get monkeypox. Currently most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men, so it’s particularly important to be aware of the symptoms if you’re in these groups.

Contact a sexual health clinic if:

You have a rash with blisters and either:

  • you’ve been in close contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has or might have monkeypox (even if they’ve not been tested yet) in the past 3 weeks
  • you’ve been to west or central Africa in the past 3 weeks

Contact the clinic before visiting.

Tell the person you speak to if you’ve had close contact with someone who has or might have monkeypox, or if you’ve recently travelled to central or west Africa.

Stay at home and avoid close contact with other people until you’ve been told what to do.

Stay at home and call 111 for advice if you’re not able to contact a sexual health clinic.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued further guidance to support people who have been diagnosed with monkeypox and advised to self-isolate at home.

 



