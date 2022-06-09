Public health officials confirm fourth case of Monkeypox identified in Wales

A fourth case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, public health officials have said today.

The total number of cases reported in the UK as of Wednesday stands at 321.

The risk to the UK population remains low, but people are being asked to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is today (9 June) confirming that an additional case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales. ”

“This brings the total in Wales to four. The case is being managed appropriately. ”

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.”

