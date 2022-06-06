Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 6th Jun 2022

Public consultation events set to take place next week on plans to build 200 new houses in Flint

Two public consultation events will take place next week on proposals to build 200 new houses in Flint.

Housebuilder Watkin Jones wants to develop agricultural land next to Northop Road which has been earmarked for houses in Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).

A previous application to build 145 houses on the land was submitted by Anwyl in 2018 but was withdrawn.

An application to build 18 houses on a separate pocket of the land to the east of the proposed development plan, next to Bod Hyfryd Nursing Home was thrown out by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal earlier this year.

In a ‘newsletter’ published to promote the consultation events, Watkin Jones said the site, near to Flint High School,  “is located on the existing residential edge of Flint, in a highly sustainable location in close proximity to schools and other local services.”

“The existing public right of way across the site will also be enhanced by tree planting on either side.”

“The new homes will comprise 2 to 4 bed homes of a range of types and styles.”

“The homes will be built in compliance with the Home Quality Mark and heat-pumps will be standard on selected plots.”

The newsletter also states that the development will include 30 affordable homes (15%) “in line with the emerging Local Development Plan (LDP).”

The LDP is a key development blueprint for Flintshire which sets out where around 7,000 houses could be built in the county over the next decade, it could be ratified by October.

“Before we submit a planning application for the development, we would welcome the views of the loca community to help shape our plans.”

“We would like to invite you to join us for one of the community consultation drop in sessions shown above where the project team will be very happy to discu. the proposals.” Watkins Jones said.

The events are taking on:

  • Monday 13th June between 5pm until 8pm at the River Dee Centre (Castle Street, CH6 5PF)
  • Thursday 16th June 1pm until 4pm Flint Mountain Park Hotel (Northop Road, CH6 5QG)



