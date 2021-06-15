Housing firm loses appeal over plans to build 18 homes next to Flint care home

A housing firm has lost an appeal over the refusal of plans to build 18 new homes on land next to a care home in Flint.

The application by Edwards Homes to develop an area near Bod Hyfryd Nursing Home was rejected by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a meeting in January.

It followed the scheme being labelled as “premature” by the local authority’s chief planning officer as the site forms part of a wider plot earmarked for 170 houses in the council’s Local Development Plan.

The company later lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to have the decision overturned after claiming there was a shortfall of housing in the county.

However, the inspector appointed to oversee the case has now backed the council’s verdict, despite acknowledging the need for more houses.

In a decision notice, Hywel Wyn Jones said: “I acknowledge the benefits of the scheme, in particular its contribution to meeting the local demand for homes, including affordable housing, which is in a sustainable location in terms of accessibility to local goods and services.

“I consider these are significant benefits in the absence of an established supply of housing to meet such need.

“The development would also provide short term economic benefits during the construction phase.

“However, realising such benefits does not justify the piecemeal approach to bringing forward development on part of a site allocated in the emerging plan. Accordingly, I shall dismiss the appeal.”

A total of 70 letters of objection were submitted against the plans before January’s meeting.

Councillors chose to refuse permission by 15 votes to one after they were told the layout of the houses was inappropriate and would harm the appearance of the area.

The move to dismiss the appeal comes despite the developers claiming it would help to meet the need for three-bedroom family properties in the town.

