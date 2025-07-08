Former North Wales PCC criticises successor over cuts to offender drug support

The former Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales has criticised his successor for lack of provision of support for offenders who use drugs.

Dechrau Newydd was a Criminal Justice Support Programme aiming to support and engage those at risk of offending or who are involved in the Criminal Justice system.

Funded by £400,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), the scheme was run by drug and alcohol charity Kaleidoscope, together with funds from the Probation Service and Welsh Government, supporting people across North Wales.

The project was set up in 2019 when former Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones (top right) was at the helm, but the PCC has cut funding after a five-year review of the service, and the scheme ended on 31 March 2025.

Now Mr Jones has taken aim at the current chief, Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin (top left), for cutting the funding, claiming he’s not put a new scheme in place.

“I’m disappointed that the PCC has decided to discontinue the Dechrau Newydd without putting an alternative into place,” said Mr Jones.

“I’m concerned that offenders who are also drug users may fall between two stools and not receive the service they require to turn their lives around, and also, I feel for those 20 employees from Kaleidoscope who are no longer doing their job and helping others.

“I feel he (Mr Dunbobbin) doesn’t prioritise substance misuse and people who are users and also offend. I think he will be letting the people of North Wales down if crime continues as a consequence of his decision.”

“There was talk that there was a new project being set up called ‘Libra’, but nobody seems to know anything about it. The PCC and their staff have decided not to give any information.”

“The current PCC decided they would review it after five years, but he’s been sort of dilly-dallying. There are decision notices on his website that said the project was finishing in April 2024, and there was another one saying he was finishing on the 31 March 2025. The fact that there is some fragmentation and confusion on the project when it’s due to end would suggest that things are not clear about why this project came to an end. I’ve no idea where this money now is being redirected to, to be honest.”

He added: “If the PCC was serious about addressing offending with people who use drugs, I would expect them to put something similar in place. He did say they were looking at something, but there is nothing to plug the gap in the meantime. Drug users who commit offences are falling between two stools. There is nothing to help them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin defended the decsion: “The decision not to renew Dechrau Newydd following the natural conclusion of the five-year service contract was taken by the commissioners of the service – the office of the PCC office, HM Prison, and Probation Service, and the Area Planning Board.

“This followed a thorough review of service requirements, evaluation of needs for the future direction of the service, and the wish to provide the very best provision and support for clients going forward.

“With the contract coming to an end, it was felt that it was the right and natural time to take stock, reflect on the scheme’s successes, and see where improvements could be made before embarking on a new provision for drug intervention services in North Wales. I am grateful for the hard work of the team over the course of the Dechrau Newydd partnership during the five years it was in place. The impact of their support on the lives of vulnerable individuals and those struggling with substance use issues in North Wales is appreciated. Following the conclusion of the contract I – alongside the chief executive of my office and our head of commissioning – met with the recently retired chief executive of Dechrau Newydd service provider, Kaleidoscope, Martin Blakeborough to discuss the service and to thank them for their work, in what was a cordial and productive exchange.”

He added: “We are working towards a new provision of drug intervention services; the details of which will be decided in due course, but I am confident there has been no gap in provision or support for those in need of these services. I remain as committed as ever to ensuring support is given to those in need and that we deliver value for money for the people of North Wales.”

By Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News