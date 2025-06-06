Preferred option chosen for A494 River Dee Bridge rebuild

The Welsh Government has confirmed that Option E will be taken forward as the preferred design for the replacement of the A494 River Dee Bridge, a major transport link in North Wales.

The announcement follows a public consultation that explored five design options. Option E was found to be the best performing, offering affordability, reduced environmental impact, and practicality. It received strong public support during the consultation process.

The other options included a mix of single and twin-bridge designs, all with dedicated facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. Option B and Option C proposed twin bridge structures, with Option C including a separate rail underbridge for active travel. Option D suggested an off-line single bridge upstream with a new westbound rail underbridge. Option F was similar to Option E but included a separate underbridge specifically for active travel. All five options aimed to deliver around 3 kilometres of new and improved active travel infrastructure while reducing disruption during construction.

Option E proposes building a new bridge approximately 15 metres southeast of the existing structure. It will carry two lanes of traffic in each direction and include a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. The railway verge area will be reconfigured to support up to 3 kilometres of improved active travel routes.

“The plans can now move ahead to the next stage with a view to publish the draft orders later this year,” said Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates.

A preliminary design is being developed further, taking into account comments received during the consultation. Draft Orders and an Environmental Statement are due to be published in autumn 2025, alongside public exhibitions where the project team will be available to answer questions.

Construction is expected to begin between late 2026 and early 2027. The aim is to minimise disruption by building the new structure upstream of the existing bridge, which will remain operational during much of the work.

The existing bridge requires increasingly frequent repairs, and inspections have shown a growing risk of major interventions that could lead to closures.

The scheme also includes a new underbridge through the North Wales Coast Railway embankment to support active travel, upgrades to the A494, sustainable drainage systems, and a new junction near the Riverside area. Derelict sites near Queensferry Interchange will be cleared to create green space and new active travel links.

Environmental enhancements are planned, including wildflower verges, native woodland planting, and habitat restoration.

The Welsh Government reviewed the original preferred option identified in 2019 to better align with current policies and ensure improved value for money and resilience.

Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government and we are moving ahead with the plans for a replacement for the A494 Dee Bridge. I’m pleased today to be able to announce the preferred option, which is the most cost-effective and has the least environmental impact. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation on the future of this vital road link.”