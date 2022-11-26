Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 26th Nov 2022

Updated: Sat 26th Nov

Poultry and captive birds in Wales to be kept indoors from December 2

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

New biosecurity and housing requirements will be implemented for poultry and captive birds in Wales as surveillance of avian influenza suggests a heightened risk of disease for Wales over the winter months.

Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins, said these steps were being taken now to get ahead of a possible increased level of avian influenza virus in the environment and build extra resilience to the important measures introduced in October through the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone.

These will come into force across Wales on Friday, 2 December.

From this date, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separated from wild birds. Keepers must also complete and act upon a bespoke biosecurity review of the premises where birds are kept. This is to minimise the risk of virus entry in bird houses, which usually results in high mortality.

These new measures are in addition to those in the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which remain crucially important.

Earlier this month confirmed case of Bird Flu in Flintshire has seen a 3km captive bird control zone put in place to try to contain the disease.

 

Dr Watkins is encouraging bird keepers to prepare for the introduction of the new measures, by making sure housing is suitable, with the housed environment enhanced to protect bird welfare. Keepers should consult their vet for advice where needed.

Housing is effective in protecting birds against avian influenza only if accompanied by rigorous biosecurity to keep the virus out of bird houses. This is best done by completing the biosecurity checklist, which will be compulsory for all keepers.

There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022.

Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

Dr Watkins said:

The latest data suggests a westward spread of avian influenza to Wales in the coming months, and increased risk of birds being infected outside, through increased viral survival times and a possible further spread in the range of wild birds carrying the virus. Having assessed the evidence, we are taking further preventative action to help protect poultry and kept birds. The biosecurity and housing measures we are introducing in Wales will provide additional protection for birds and resilience for our poultry sector. We will continue to keep the situation under constant review.

I want to thank all keepers for the steps they have taken to keep birds in Wales safe from this devastating disease, steps which we know have protected birds. The additional measures announced today will build on that effort. If implemented rigorously, our birds will be protected.

Mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist | GOV.WALES

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Operation Sceptre: Over 700 knives handed in across North Wales during national week of action
  • “Make it your goal” to end violence against women and girls, urge North Wales Police
  • All of Wales now in “drought recovery” after weeks of heavy rainfall


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Operation Sceptre: Over 700 knives handed in across North Wales during national week of action

    News

    “Make it your goal” to end violence against women and girls, urge North Wales Police

    News

    All of Wales now in “drought recovery” after weeks of heavy rainfall

    News

    MP calls for delayed Sandycroft flood prevention works to be completed “without any further hold-ups”

    News

    Two late Iran goals leaves Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by thread

    News

    Drivers filling up at Costco save more than £6.50 a tank of petrol compared to a supermarket, says RAC

    News

    North Wales’s health board is bracing itself for a difficult winter

    News

    Another Deeside pub lost after plans to turn Hare and Hounds into flats given green light

    News

    Flintshire’s £8.4 million Marleyfield House care home officially opened by Health Minister

    News




    Tweets by Deesidedotcom

    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn