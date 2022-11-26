Poultry and captive birds in Wales to be kept indoors from December 2

New biosecurity and housing requirements will be implemented for poultry and captive birds in Wales as surveillance of avian influenza suggests a heightened risk of disease for Wales over the winter months.

Interim Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins, said these steps were being taken now to get ahead of a possible increased level of avian influenza virus in the environment and build extra resilience to the important measures introduced in October through the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone.

These will come into force across Wales on Friday, 2 December.

From this date, it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separated from wild birds. Keepers must also complete and act upon a bespoke biosecurity review of the premises where birds are kept. This is to minimise the risk of virus entry in bird houses, which usually results in high mortality.

These new measures are in addition to those in the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which remain crucially important.

Earlier this month confirmed case of Bird Flu in Flintshire has seen a 3km captive bird control zone put in place to try to contain the disease.