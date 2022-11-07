Avian flu discovery in Flintshire sees 3km control zone put in place

A confirmed case of Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) in Flintshire has seen a 3km captive bird control zone put in place to try to contain the disease.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales confirmed on Tuesday evening that highly pathogenic avian influenza is present on premises near Buckley.

The grid reference quoted is a location is close to Drury Lane and the A550.

The Welsh Government website states: “Avian Influenza has been confirmed at a premises near Buckley, Flintshire on 7 November.”

“A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Zone has been put in place around the infected premises.”

From 9pm on Monday, November 7, it became a requirement for owners within the 3km control zone to keep poultry and other captive birds housed inside their buildings.

“If this is impractical or significantly detrimental to the welfare, then a veterinary inspector may direct you to isolate birds without housing them.”

There will be added requirements to record biosecurity, record keeping, and the cleaning and disinfection of vehicles.

“Details of the measures that apply within this zone can be found in the declaration: Declaration of Captive Bird (Monitoring) Control Zone: near Buckley, Flintshire, Wales.” The Welsh Government website states.

The 3km zone is the area within the blue circle on the map below.

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds will come into force across all areas of England today in an effort to protect flocks from the spread of bird flu from wild birds.

The measures legally require all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow stringent biosecurity measures.

The Welsh government said it was not making a similar decision as England “at this time”.

Last week a Welsh government spokesperson said: “Having analysed the available scientific evidence, we are not introducing mandatory housing of poultry in Wales at this time.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation in Wales. All keepers must keep their birds safe by rigorously applying the biosecurity measures in the Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, and be vigilant for signs of the disease.”

