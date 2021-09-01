Post pandemic business bounce for Deeside based industrial plumbers merchant

A Deeside based industrial plumbers merchant is seeing a post-pandemic bounce back and has employed new staff.

Just over a year ago, Collister & Glover, a Deeside based industrial plumbers merchant founded in 1977, went into administration.

The business was quickly bought by Cheshire based Arran Pipeline Supplies Ltd securing the jobs of the 6 staff remaining.

One year on, Arran Pipeline Supplies Ltd has added 2 more staff members to its Deeside branch and the owners have committed to Deeside and its staff by buying the building on Deeside Industrial Park.

The business continues to trade under the Collister & Glover name and on a day-to-day basis it is business as usual.

All existing employees at the point of takeover have been kept on board, two new staff members have been added, and the business has continued to operate from the existing site on Deeside Industrial Park.

Arran Pipeline Supplies Director, Nigel Cunniffe, stated the following:

‘We were delighted to purchase the business of Collister & Glover, we knew how hard working and knowledgeable the staff were, and felt it was important to keep a presence in the area..

Whilst on a day to day basis little has changed, we now have greater capability and resources to deliver improved value and service to our customers and their businesses.

The Collister & Glover staff along with their knowledge, experience, hardworking nature, and dedication to serving customer needs played a key factor in our purchase decision.

We have no doubt that they will continue to play a key role going forward, and we thank them wholeheartedly. Deeside is a terrific place to have a business with easy access and such hard- working people”’

Arran Pipeline Supplies is an independent family owned company who operate as a specialist stockholder of carbon steel pipe, flanges, fittings, and valves.

Whilst the business was founded in 1974 in Warrington, it also has a long history of serving customers throughout Wales and has had a dedicated office based in South Wales since 1989. In 2014, the business was acquired by FDL Packaging Group, a company with family connections to Arran.