Police officer’s wrist broken and another bitten during ‘domestic incident’ in Shotton – Man due in court

A man is due in court following a domestic incident in Shotton on Saturday which saw one police officer sustain a broken wrist and another bitten.

Police were called shortly after 1.30AM on Saturday to reports of an incident at an address on Green Lane.

Four people were arrested – three men and a juvenile male – for a number of alleged offences.

In an update today, Police have said 39-year-old man from Green Lane, Shotton has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage after damage was caused to a police car window.

He has been remanded to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Monday, June 21st.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding, Section 5 public order, obstruct police, resisting arrest, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a Class A drug.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of Section 5 public order and obstruct police.

The three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

During the incident, one police officer has sustained a broken wrist and was spat on, and another officer was bitten several times, both were taken to hospital.

North Wales Police Federation said it was “absolutely appalled that two of our members have been badly injured as a result of a violent incident in Flintshire.”

“Federation support and contact is in place with the two officers.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “The investigation is underway and anybody who may have information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the website or via 101 by quoting reference number 21000428272.”