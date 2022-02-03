Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Feb 2022

Police confirm man’s body found close to a railway bridge in Flint this morning

North Wales Police have confirmed a man’s body was found in Flint this morning.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10am today (3 February), we received reports that a man’s body had been found close to a railway bridge near Holywell Road, Flint.”

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from British Transport Police.”

“Sadly, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.”

 



