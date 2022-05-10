Police appeal for help identifying man after criminal damage incident in Saltney

Police have called on the public for help identifying a man who they want to speak to over an alleged criminal damage incident in Saltney.

South Flintshire Police said it occurred on Thursday, 21 April near Go Outdoors on the retail park in Saltney.

A photograph of the man has been issued by police, it shows him riding a bike and having a small child on his shoulders at the time.

A force spokesperson said: “We are keen to identify this male, who is sought in connection with a report of criminal damage.”

“The incident involved damage to a vehicle and occurred in the car park of the Go Outdoors store in Saltney Retail Park on Thursday, 21 April.”

“If you can assist with our enquiries, please report online: https://orlo.uk/uHS3s or call 101, quoting incident number: 22000273292.”