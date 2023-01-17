Police appeal appeal for witnesses and any CCTV footage following burglary in Penyffordd
Police are investigating a burglary which took place at a property in the Hawarden Road area of Penyffordd.
According to North Wales Police, the incident occurred at approximately 6pm on Monday, January 16th.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the area around that time to come forward.
Posting an update on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police Team said:
“We’re investigating a report of a burglary in Hawarden Road, Penyffordd at approximately 6pm on Monday 16th January 2023.”
“We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage in the area around this time.”
“Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact us on 101 or via web chat quoting reference number 23000047530
Police are reminding residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in the area.
