Posted: Fri 23rd Feb 2024

Police: A494 in Alltami closed following ‘traffic incident’

The A494 in Alltami has been closed both ways following a ‘road traffic incident.’

The closure is affecting traffic between the A55 and  New Brighton roundabout.

The slip road from the A55 towards Mold has been closed.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

Motorists have been asked to find alternative routes.

Traffic is building back along the A494 towards Aston Hill.

In an update on social media., North Wales Police said:

“The A494 in Alltami, Mold is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Incident.

“Emergency Services are dealing.

“Please avoid the area in the meantime and consider alternative routes on your travels.”

 

