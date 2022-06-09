Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Jun 2022

Plea to keep dogs on leads near protected Little Tern colony at Gronant beach

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Dog owners are being asked to make sure their pets are on leads around the protected Little Tern colony at Gronant beach.

The group of Little Terns is the largest breeding colony found in Wales.

The beach site is internationally known as it contributes to over 10 per of the entire UK breeding population as well as supplementing other colonies.

Little Terns are a Schedule 1 species which means there is additional protection during the breeding season for the birds, nests, eggs and dependent young.

If the birds are disturbed, a person could face an unlimited fine and up to six months imprisonment.

In a post on social media from the Denbighshire Countryside Service @GronantTerns account, a spokesperson said:

“Sad to say that we have had a chick predated by a kestrel this week.”

“It’s a natural process and part of normal food chains.”

“What is not on is dogs disturbing and attacking the wildlife.”

“We have seen several instances of this JUST this morning (Thursday, June 9).”

“It is the owner’s responsibility to make sure dogs do not cause harm.”

They continued: “As Schedule 1 Protected birds, if disturbed or harmed penalties include an unlimited fine, up to six months imprisonment or both.”

“Dogs on leads, please.”

The Little Tern is the smallest Tern species in Britain, about half the size of a Common Tern.

They have a yellow bill with a small black tip and a distinctive chattering voice.

The adults only weigh a little over 50g, as much as a golf ball.

They arrive back in Britain from West Africa at the end of April to breed on sand or shingle beaches, spits or small inshore islands.

The beach at Gronant offers good nesting habitat as it is made up of a perfect mix of shingle and sand in areas.

The local colony has been getting a helping hand of support from a volunteer group: the North Wales Little Tern Group.

They have helped Denbighshire Countryside service staff put up four kilometres of fencing at the beach to create pens for the birds to safely nest in.

Little Terns at the site have also been seen in greater numbers over the spring with a recent count recording over 200 adult birds, with nests now confirmed at the site.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are really grateful to the volunteers for their work in helping us protect this important colony of Little Terns at Gronant to give them a thriving future at the site.

“If you do wish to see the colony, we encourage people to either come to the viewing platform or the visitor centre with a pair of binoculars to reduce any disturbance to the nesting birds. “

If anyone is interested in volunteering to support the Little Terns colony, email littleternengagement2022@outlook.com for further information.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Motorcyclist whose life was saved by Wales Air Ambulance to walk up Snowdon to raise charity funds

News

Chester Zoo has been crowned the Large Visitor Attraction of The Year at top tourism awards

News

County Lines drug arrests in Deeside and Merseyside today following joint operation

News

Flintshire animal shelter “worst it’s ever been for domestic animals needing our help”

News

Public health officials confirm fourth case of Monkeypox identified in Wales

News

Reports of a burst water main ‘affecting the water supply’ in Deeside

News

Latest petrol price increase a ‘dark day’ says RAC as cost of filling family car hits £100

News

Cheshire West and Chester Council support for closure threatened CF Fertilisers workforce

News

Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling firm on Deeside Industrial Estate

News





Read 432,452 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn