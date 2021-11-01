Plans submitted to convert former Home Bargains retail unit in Flint into a “state-of-the-art” gym

A planning application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council to create a new gym in a Flint retail unit.

A company called Fervid Fitness has applied to convert the former Home Bargains unit on Flint Retail Park into a “state-of-the-art” gym and fitness suite.

Home Bargains opened a brand new larger store on the retail park last year leaving a 530 sq metre unit vacant.

Fervid Fitness says it aims to open a new gym in the unit in January if the planning application is successful.

On its website, the company said: “Fervid Fitness will offer a cardiovascular area, combat zone, large free weights and resistance area, and a functional training zone with state-of-the-art facilities.”

“Our self contained changing rooms will offer vanity units with hair straighteners, lockers and showers and toilets.”

If given the go-ahead, the gym will operate between 6am – 10pm on weekdays and between 8am – 7pm on weekends.

Fervid Fitness said it had hoped to open its first site in Llandudno “but due to building issues, we have decided to open Flint first.”

A decision on the application is due later this month.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals can do here: https://digital.flintshire.gov.uk/FCC_Planning/Home/Details?refno=063556