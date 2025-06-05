Plans for new all weather football pitch at Coleg Cambria backed for approval

Plans for a new all-weather football pitch at Coleg Cambria’s Connah’s Quay campus have been backed for approval by planning officers ahead of a Flintshire Council committee meeting next week.

The proposals include fencing and eight-metre-high LED floodlighting and would see the facility built on underused grassland in the north-eastern corner of the Kelsterton Road site.

The application will be decided at the council’s planning committee on Tuesday 11 June.

Officers have recommended the scheme be approved subject to conditions controlling hours of use, lighting, and final fencing details.

The pitch would be used from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Six objections have been submitted by residents living near the site.

Concerns include increased noise and light pollution, potential traffic issues, and the removal of trees that may currently act as a buffer.

Local member Cllr Dave Richardson previously said:

“Removing trees may cause additional noise and light issues that will affect residents from the existing football/athletics stadium nearby. The existing trees may be acting as a buffer at this moment in time.”

In response, planning officers said the trees to be removed are either low quality, diseased or dead, and that all higher-value trees around the edge of the site will be retained. Existing hedgerows will also remain in place.

An ecological assessment confirmed the site has low habitat value, with no protected species recorded.

A Green Infrastructure Statement submitted with the application sets out measures to mitigate ecological impact and enhance the site. These include:

Replanting of hedgerows temporarily lost during construction

Planting of native wildflowers and new hedgerow sections

Creation of log piles and insect habitats to support biodiversity

A sustainable drainage system to manage surface water runoff

Architects acting for the applicant also confirmed that new directional LED lights will minimise light spill and suggested rear shielding be installed to reduce any impact on neighbouring properties. They proposed this be secured by planning condition.

A technical lighting report shows that spill beyond the pitch boundary will be minimal, with focused beams designed to meet sports lighting standards.

The pitch itself will be illuminated to 216 lux, with levels rapidly decreasing outside the playing area.

Environmental health officers raised no objections to the lighting plan, and Natural Resources Wales said the site lies in a low flood risk zone.

Access to the pitch will be through the existing college entrance only, with no change to traffic routes. Parking will be provided via the main campus.

The new pitch will sit next to Deeside Stadium and existing college buildings. Planning officers said the development would be in keeping with the wider site and would not adversely affect local character or amenity.

In their report, officers conclude that the proposal complies with local and national planning policy and would deliver upgraded sports facilities without causing unacceptable impact.

Councillors are due to consider the application on 11 June.