Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.

A short film celebrating the history of Bagillt has been released as part of the foreshore – Past and Present’ project.

Over the past three years the project has strived to improve the wildlife value of the foreshore and raise awareness about the site’s fascinating heritage.

A ditch system has been created to help feed extra water into ‘Condies Pond’ along with the removal of surrounding scrub and a hugely successful project to remove the highly invasive weed Crassula helmsii.

Left unchecked this weed will decimate ponds forming a thick mat over the surface of the water, excluding light to all that lives underneath.

Scrub has also been removed to create more suitable habitat for the Natterjack Toad, one of Wales’ rarest amphibian.

Extra sand was brought onto site to provide better overwinter burrowing for the toads too. 2022 was a record breaking year for Natterjacks in Bagillt, with the toads breeding on site for the first time.

A new panel has been installed to tell people about this special species.

Conservation grazing has been introduced onto the site with five cattle spending late winter and early spring 2022 in two new paddocks created near to the dragon beacon.

This grazing will, over time return the area from unfavourable to favourable meadow and increase the flora and fauna found there.

New hedgerows have been planted and events have been held with local people.

Experts were also drafted in as part of a Bioblitz event to look at the plants, insects, birds and animals found on site.

As well as practical improvements, the project allowed the important history and heritage of Bagillt to be celebrated.

A digital trail has been created to allow people to enjoy the rich heritage on their smartphones and online , alternatively the information is also available in a leaflet.

A sundial monument has been installed in recognition of the tragic loss of life on the site when it was used for coal mining and a stone circle represents Bagillt’s historic connection with the Eisteddfod.

The final piece to complete the project is the fantastic presenting Bagillt as it has changed through time and includes outstanding performances by local school children in character from Ysgol Merllyn.

The children collected information to create a timeline of Bagillt’s coast, which was used as the basis for a drama performance shown to parents and to create the final film telling the story of Bagillt’s fascinating history.

The project was part funded through a £39,300 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The grant raised from National Lottery players, formed part of a wider project, collaborating with ‘Bagillt for Biodiversity’ project, funded by Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposal Tax Community Scheme.

Cllr David Healey, Cabinet member for Climate change, Countryside and Economy, said: “This inspiring project has demonstrated some fantastic work for conservation for Bagillt Foreshore and boasts an interesting and innovative legacy.”

“The funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund has facilitated the education and celebration of local heritage and nature within the local community, something which I hope will have a lasting impact.”

“I extend my thanks to all those involved in the project and look forward to sharing the film within my networks”.

