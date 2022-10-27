Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Oct 2022

Over one million families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Over one million claimant families receiving tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will get their second Cost of Living Payment from Wednesday 23 November 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

This £324 government payment will be paid automatically into most eligible tax credit-only customers’ bank accounts between 23 and 30 November 2022 across the United Kingdom.

The second payment will see more than 8 million households across the UK receive their £324 cost of living cash boost by 30 November and follows the first cost of living payments of £326, which eligible families received from Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from July and HMRC from September.

The government recently announced that households receiving DWP benefits will get their second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November continuing through to 23 November. This includes tax credit claimants who also receive other income-related benefits from DWP.

HMRC is making payments shortly after DWP in order to avoid duplicate payments.

This latest payment comes on top of wider government support with the cost of living this autumn and winter, including:

  • the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment, already paid to around 6 million disabled people
  • more than 8 million pensioner households who will receive an extra one-off £300 Winter Fuel Payment this year

This is in addition to an extension to the Household Support Fund, which is providing an extra £421 million for use between October 2022 and March 2023 to help vulnerable people with the essentials. A £150 Council Tax rebate was sent earlier this year to those in Council Tax bands A to D in England, creating at least £1,200 in direct support for millions of households.

A £400 reduction on energy bills is also being given to all domestic electricity customers over the coming months, and the Energy Price Guarantee is protecting households from significant rises in their energy bills this winter.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said: “This second Cost of Living Payment will provide further financial support to eligible tax credit-only claimants across the UK.

“The £324 will be paid automatically into bank accounts, so people don’t need to do anything to receive this extra help.”

The government is offering help for households. Customers should check GOV.UK to find out what cost of living support they could be eligible for.

