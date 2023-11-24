North Wales Police honour late colleague with blue light walk on Moel Famau

A North Wales landmark was illuminated by emergency services during a blue light walk held in memory of a police officer from Buckley.

Around 50 officers from North Wales Police, staff, volunteers and other members of the emergency services – along with their family and friends – hiked up Moel Fammau on November 11 to raise awareness of mental health within the blue light services.

The walk was dedicated to PC Ryan Donaldson, a highly valued member of the Wrexham Rural policing team who had been a North Wales Police officer since 2018.

Ryan sadly took his own life in December last year.

Moel Famau is the highest hill in the Clwydian Range and can be challenging at the best of times, but even more so during the hours of darkness.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Everyone taking part in the walk had a blue walking light with them to help lead the way.

Wrexham Rural Support Sergeant Sophie Ho, who had been Ryan's Sergeant and organised the walk, said she was "humbled and proud to see everyone supporting this walk in memory of Ryan and other colleagues that we have lost".

It is hoped that an annual walk will help pay tribute to officers and staff who have lost their lives due to mental health problems.

"I believe that Policing is one of the most stressful roles, only made easier by working alongside officers who are proud to wear their uniform and help others in need without hesitation; just like Ryan was," said Support Sergeant Sophie Ho

"It is a reminder that you're never alone in the Blue Light Family and if you are struggling with your mental health, there are so many people who care & who will undoubtably help you.

"I'd firstly like to thank Ryan's mother Linda and his sister Cara for supporting, attending at this event and allowing it to take place as part of Ryan's legacy.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to all the staff for their commitment in attending and bringing their families along.

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"To Inspector Matt Subacchi for his help with planning and organising, Mark and Jayne from the Police Federation for their attendance, Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison for his assistance with making hot beverages, and to our Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman for her very long drive from South Wales to make it in time to see everyone come down from the walk.

"I'd also like to thank North East Wales Search & Rescue lead by Huw Birrell, Andy McLaren from North Wales Fire & Rescue Service and Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts who was the walking lead which massively helped get everyone up and down safely.

"In addition, to Clwydian Range & Dee Valley Countryside Ranger Edward Sopp for his assistance in helping to arrange the walk.

"Thank you also to John Morris for leading his team of wonderful Police Cadets who assisted with parking directions and despite the cold weather all had smiling faces!

"And lastly, thank you to Police Sports Association for their donation of the blue lights which we hope to use every year."

‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​​‌‌​‍‌​‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​​‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

If you're struggling with your mental health or wellbeing, please know that you are not alone and there is help and support available to you. There are a number of support charities such as:

Mind Cymru: Mind is a mental health charity working across England & Wales to change, support and connect minds in the fight for mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or find lots of useful information on their website

Samaritans: Samaritans is another mental health charity offering free, confidential support 24/7. You can call them on 116 123 Or visit their website here

Stem4: Stem4 helps teenagers, friends, parents/carers and schools with mental health issues. They've got helpful resources if you're worried about things like anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders and addiction. Visit their website here

MindOut: MindOut is a mental health service run by and for members of the LGBTQ community to help improve the health and wellbeing of everyone. They have an online support live chat, and lots of helpful information on their website

Scope: Scope is a disability equality charity operating in England & Wales. They provide practical and emotional support when it's most needed. You can phone their helpline on 0808 800 3333 or visit their website here

