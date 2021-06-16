Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 16th Jun

No compulsory Covid jabs for care home staff in Wales says government

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK government is to make coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for care home staff who work with elderly and vulnerable people, according to reports today.

Ministers in England are reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.

The Welsh government has said it doesn’t need to introduce “compulsory measures” in Wales.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “While Covid vaccination rates are at such high levels in this group, and in other priority groups and age groups in Wales, we do not see the need at this time to introduce compulsory measures.

“We will continue to work with the sector to promote the importance of vaccination and support any care workers who have not yet been vaccinated to get a vaccine.”

“Protecting our most vulnerable people in care homes is at the heart of our response to the pandemic and vaccine strategy.”

“More than 92 per cent of staff working in older people’s care homes have had a first dose of a vaccine and 85 per cent have had a second dose.”

“We will continue to work with the care home sector to vaccinate staff and residents and to keep staff and residents safe.”

Latest figures from Betsi Cadwalader Health Board, published on Tuesday, show that 92 per cent of people working in older people’s care homes in Flintshire have had a first dose of a vaccine and 82 per cent have had a second dose.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Shotton power cut – repairs ‘taking longer than expected’

News

Developers scale back housing plans for Flintshire hotel site after being knocked back by inspector

News

Scaffolding firm opens new headquarters in Flintshire after securing international deals during the Coronavirus pandemic

News

Appeal for those aged between 18-39 to come forward for vaccines as take up lowest in those groups

News

Zentiva co-codamol effervescent tablets recalled as some may contain too much ingredient resulting in overdose

News

Aldi on the lookout for new store locations in Wales with two Flintshire towns earmarked

News

Over 300 people attend Aura’s Fit, Fed and Read sessions across Flintshire

News

Flintshire man charged with drink driving

News

New UK – Australia trade deal, Mark Tami “very concerned” about impact on Flintshire farmers

News





Read 384,957 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn