Posted: Sun 16th Jul 2023

NEWSAR stresses importance of weather awareness for outdoor enthusiasts

North East Wales Search & Rescue (NEWSAR) is urging hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to be vigilant of changing weather conditions, highlighted by startling photographic evidence showing drastic shifts in weather within a 30-minute timeframe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The non-profit mountain rescue organisation shared two contrasting images from the Clwyidian Range, showing the speed at which sunny skies can be replaced with overcast and rainy conditions, particularly when out on the hills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Make sure you stay informed and plan accordingly,” the team advised, reiterating the importance of weather awareness to ensure safety while hiking or engaging in outdoor activities in these areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Changing weather conditions can drastically impact visibility, terrain conditions, and even the body’s response to the environment, making an enjoyable outdoor excursion potentially dangerous if one is ill-prepared. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It operates in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Its operations rely solely on public donations, and the team is encouraging those who can support their efforts to do so. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Donations to NEWSAR are used to fund equipment, training, and operational costs that are crucial in their tireless efforts to help those in need, whether they find themselves lost, injured, or trapped in the region’s hills and mountains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Members of the public who wish to support NEWSAR’s critical work can donate through their website, click here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News

