New larger Co-op opens in Deeside following £550,000 investment

Co-op has served-up a new, more spacious food store in Chester Road, Pentre, today – Friday, 25 June – following a £550,000 investment.

The purpose built store on Queensferry Industrial Estate is replacing the fomrer Chester Road store 300 metres up the road.

The new store is 1,000 sq ft larger than the former Chester Road Co-op and the move will create five new jobs so that the store now supports 20 local jobs.

Co-op says it is sourcing 100% renewable electricity to run the store, which includes: customer car parking, free ATM, bakery and a Fairtrade coffee dispenser, alongside an enhanced product offering.

The store also includes Amazon Lockers, and Click & Collect is available through Co-op’s own online shop.

Deliveroo online home delivery for additional on-demand convenience will also be available once it’s launched next month.

Leslie Thomas, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We have had a fantastic response, and we are delighted to have had an opportunity to carry out such a significant investment, and thrilled to be launching Co-op’s newest store in North Wales.”

“The store has a fantastic look and, we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally to create a really compelling offer to serve our community.”

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.”

“We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op.”

“In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, our Members help to make a difference to local causes – Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when Members swipe their Membership card when buying own-branded products – so by shopping at the Co-op our Members are also helping to make good things happen in the community.”